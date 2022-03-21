Dehradun, Mar 21 (PTI) BJP MLA from Kaladhungi, Banshidhar Bhagat was on Monday sworn in as the protem speaker of Uttarakhand Assembly.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh at a function at Raj Bhawan which was attended by caretaker chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu, Principal Secretary Ananad Vardhan and secretary to the governor, Ranjit Kumar Sinha.

Soon after being sworn in, Bhagat rushed to the Vidhan Bhawan here to administer oath to the newly elected MLAs.

Bhagat is one of the senior most BJP leaders from the state who was state party president till March, 2021 when he became a minister in Dhami's cabinet.

