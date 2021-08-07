Baramulla(Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): The Baramulla police on Saturday launched a drug de-addiction centre with highly qualified doctors and counsellors to save youth of the region from the clutches of drug addiction. The number of youths in the valley who are involved in drug addiction has risen over time because of multiple reasons.

The youths with drugs addiction are admitted to this centre at the request of parents or some are referred by police stations of north Kashmir for treatment, said Baramulla SSP Rayees Ahmad Bhat.

The SSP further added, "We plan to eradicate both the sale and consumption of drugs. The administration in the valley is getting strict in this and we hope to succeed soon."

"First these youths get counselling by the experts, in which they get all details about how the addicted person got in for the drugs addiction. After getting all details these experts share them with doctors and find the way how to deaddict them," said Dr Altaf Qureshi who is In In charge of the de-addiction centre.

Dr Asif Ahmad who is a Medical officer drug De-addiction Centre said, "The youths are admitted for 40 days in which they give them proper treatment free of cost and engage them with some indoor sports activities also so that they can easily come back to their normal life."

This centre is playing an important role in the drug de-addiction in north Kashmir as they have recovered many youths and got them back into normal life. (ANI)

