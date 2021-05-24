Bareilly, May 24 (PTI) The management of Dargah Ala Hazrat, a prominent centre of faith of Barelvi Muslims, has demanded the suspension of officials responsible for the recent demolition of a mosque in the Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides demanding strict action against officials, Dargah Ala Hazrat's chief manager Subhan Raza Khan alias Subhani Miyaan also sought the reconstruction of the "century-old" Gareeb Nawaz mosque in the Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil of Barabanki, demolished on May 17.

The Barabanki administration had demolished the mosque, terming it an “illegal residential building” and attributing its claim to an April 2 order of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court.

The Bareilly dargah's chief manager Khan made the twin demands for the reconstruction of the shrine and action against officials after a meeting of the dargah functionaries, said its spokesperson Nasir Quereshi.

“During the meeting, presided by him, Khan also expressed anger over the demotion of the century-old Gareeb Nawaz Masjid in Barabanki,” he added.

A delegation from the dargah has been sent to Barabanki to probe into the demolition of the mosque there and the future strategy will be made after getting a report from it, he said.

A delegation will meet senior officials in Lucknow also over the issue, he added.

The mosque was also registered in the records of the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and a day after its demolition, the All-India Muslim Law Board (AIMPLB) and the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board had demanded a judicial probe into the demolition.

"The century-old Garib Nawaz mosque in Ram Sanehi Ghat tehsil was demolished by the administration without any legal justification on Monday night in the presence of police," AIMPLB working general secretary Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rehmani had said in a statement on Tuesday.

On the order of a Barabanki's SDM court, an old mosque located adjacent to the tehsil premises and opposite the SDM's residence was demolished amid heavy security on May 17.

Barabanki District Magistrate Adarsh Singh, however, had said the structure was illegal, and the tehsil administration got its possession on March 18.

He said the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had disposed of a petition filed in this connection on April 2, which proved that the construction was illegal.

The DM said a case was then filed in the court of the SDM of Ram Sanehi Ghat, and its orders were complied with on May 17.

