Barmer (Rajasthan) [India], May 11 (ANI): The Barmer streets, on Sunday, were bustling with life as the district administration lifted restrictions on all types of public activities in the area.

According to the district officials, shops and markets will open at their regular times, and public activities will resume normally.

Importantly, no drone attacks or shelling were reported in the region last night.

Whereas, earlier on Saturday night, a complete blackout was imposed in the area after Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the International Border and the Line of Control.

India said on Saturday that Pakistan violated the understanding reached between DGMOs of the two countries earlier in the day on stoppage of firing and military action and that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with the border intrusions.

At a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called it a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier on Saturday and said that India takes "very serious note of these violations".

India called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

"For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," Misri said.

Hours after it agreed to stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea, Pakistan violated the cessation of hostilities with India's air defence intercepting Pakistani drones amid blackout in Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir).

A complete blackout was later enforced in Pathankot and Ferozepur in Punjab, and Barmer and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. (ANI)

