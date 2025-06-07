New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. During the meeting, he presented the changing face of Bastar, highlighting peace and development initiatives, and also briefed the Prime Minister about the recently held Su-Shasan Tihar (Good Governance Festival) in Chhattisgarh.

During his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister also called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence, where they discussed key issues, including state development and anti-Naxal operations.

The Chief Minister stated that Bastar, once known for guns and landmines, is now witnessing the rise of mobile towers -- not just as tools of communication, but as symbols of progress and trust.

He informed that in the past one and a half years, the state government has established 64 new forward security camps in the region. These camps have not only enhanced the sense of safety in nearby villages but have also brought mobile network connectivity to previously remote areas. A total of 671 mobile towers have been activated so far, with 365 of them providing 4G services. This marks the beginning of a digital revolution in tribal regions.

"Today, these mobile towers signify more than just connectivity," the Chief Minister said.

"They represent a future where children and youth in Bastar are now part of the digital world. Where earlier they had to travel to cities to prepare for exams or access education, now the same opportunities are available in their own villages through online platforms. Young people in Bastar are shaping their own futures using smartphones," he said.

He also highlighted that villages around these security camps are now receiving basic amenities like electricity, drinking water, healthcare, and education. Under the Niyad Nellanar scheme, 18 community services and 25 government welfare schemes are being implemented simultaneously in 146 identified villages.

The Chief Minister briefed the Prime Minister on the success of Su-Shasan Tihar, during which hundreds of grievance redressal camps were organised. From MPs to MLAs, public representatives directly visited villages to address people's concerns. At these camps, citizens received services such as ration cards, Aadhaar updates, pensions, health check-ups, school admissions, Ayushman cards, PM Awas, and Ujjwala gas connections -- all under one roof.

CM Sai also presented a detailed account of Chhattisgarh's initiatives and innovations in the field of water conservation. He emphasised that the state is working in mission mode to tackle water scarcity, combining community participation with technological interventions at every level.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that due to changing climate patterns, the number of rainy days in Chhattisgarh has reduced from around 100 to just 65 annually. In response, the state has launched a unique initiative titled 'Water Conservation Initiative - Chhattisgarh's Model for a Secure Future'.

As part of this model, innovative water-saving methods are being adopted in villages. Where rainwater earlier flowed away, efforts are now being made to capture and store it. Technologies like GIS mapping and the Jaldoot mobile app are being used to identify critical areas in need of water infrastructure.

Most significantly, women are playing a central role in this campaign. Women's groups are actively involved in cleaning and deepening ponds, reviving traditional water bodies, and promoting water stewardship in their communities. This collective effort is helping ensure clean and sufficient water in rural areas.

Chief Minister Sai also informed the Prime Minister about the Nalanda Campus -- India's first 24x7 hybrid public library. Built at a cost of Rs 18 crore, the campus includes an e-library, youth tower, health zone, and solar-powered infrastructure. Over 11,000 students have benefited so far, with more than 300 successfully clearing UPSC and CGPSC exams. He also shared details about the Prayas model, which provides free coaching to underprivileged and tribal students for national-level exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, and CLAT. So far, 1,508 students from this initiative have secured admission in prestigious institutions across India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciated the Chief Minister's efforts and assured full support from the Central Government for Chhattisgarh's development journey. (ANI)

