Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 19 (ANI): With just four days remaining until the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, all eyes are on the densely populated urban hub of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency.

In this high-stakes North Chennai constituency, DMK's J John Ebenezer is battling to secure a second consecutive term in what has historically been an AIADMK fortress.

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As the election campaign reaches its peak, the DMK faces a stiff challenge from an opposition still drawing strength from the enduring legacy of the late AIADMK matriarch, J Jayalalithaa.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa secured a commanding victory in the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar seat with 97,218 votes, defeating DMK's Shimla Muthuchozhan, who garnered 57,673 votes, just months before her passing on December 5, 2016.

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Despite this enduring legacy of AIADMK influence, the DMK has successfully carved out its own space within this vital North Chennai industrial hub.

In a significant shift during the 2021 elections, the DMK candidate J John Ebenezer finally breached the AIADMK stronghold by defeating Raajesh RS, securing a substantial 95,763 votes and setting the stage for the volatile high-stakes battle.

However, the DMK continues to face a multifaceted challenge from the opposition, primarily the AIADMK, which has once again fielded RS Raajesh in hopes of reclaiming its former bastion.

The Naam Tamilar Katchi's candidate, Thayumanavar, is also in the fray, while the entry of TVK candidate Mariya Wilson has further intensified the competition, as he is expected to divide the votes, making the battle for this North Chennai seat one of the most-watched contests in the state.

The electoral heartbeat of Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar is rooted in a diverse and intricate social tapestry. The constituency's identity is heavily defined by its vast working-class population, led by the fishing community, which accounts for 25% of the electorate. This is balanced by a significant 28% Muslim presence and a substantial 20% combined bloc of the Nadar, Vaniyar, and Chettiyar communities.

Further rounding out this competitive landscape are the Vanniyars at 15%, while Christians and Scheduled Castes (SC) each represent 5% of the voting base, creating a demographic mix where every percentage point could prove decisive in a tight contest.

As Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar prepares to vote in the 2026 State Assembly Elections in just four days, the central question remains: will the DMK succeed in establishing lasting dominance in this North Chennai urban hub, or will the AIADMK manage to reclaim its traditional turf? It remains to be seen on May 4.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)