Bengaluru, May 20 (PTI) Given the heavy rainfall battering the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Tuesday held a virtual meeting with officials and instructed them to stay alert and address any emerging issues promptly.

He directed all eight zonal commissioners and officials to remain in constant contact with local Fire and Emergency Services stations and to utilise their personnel and equipment when required.

“All zonal control rooms must promptly respond to complaints from the public. Officers should stay alert and act swiftly to resolve civic issues,” he told officials during the meeting.

Noting that Bengaluru has been witnessing continuous rainfall over the past two days, the BBMP said the Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert' for heavy rain and strong winds from May 20 to May 22.

The civic body has advised residents to remain cautious and encouraged them to report issues via the BBMP helpline number–1533.

In Mahadevapura, Zonal Commissioner Ramesh visited Sai Layout for an on-site inspection. Water levels had reduced by approximately 80 per cent, and if there is no further rainfall, the area is expected to be fully drained.

“Slabs on roadside drains have been removed, and water is being cleared using JCBs and staff to ensure free flow through the cleaned drains,” the BBMP said.

Officials are monitoring the situation, with 1 JCB, two tractors, two high-power pump sets, and 16 personnel deployed.

“The waterlogging was caused by sudden, intense rainfall, but the situation is improving. Three meals a day and clean drinking water are being provided to affected residents,” officials said.

Due to waterlogging in Sai Layout, the BBMP Health Department also organised a health camp, offering free checkups and medicines.

In the Bommanahalli zone, areas such as HSR Layout and Anugraha Layout experienced waterlogging, which is being tackled using pump sets.

In the West zone, Zonal Commissioner Suralkar Vikas Kishor inspected the KR Market and Belimath Road. Water stagnation was observed in the KR Market parking area, and efforts are underway to clear it.

Officials have been instructed to intensify monitoring of flood-prone zones.

In the South zone, at Silk Board Junction, water is not draining effectively due to the presence of a stormwater drain and ongoing metro construction. Transport Minister and local MLA Ramalinga Reddy, along with BBMP Chief Commissioner Rao, inspected the site.

“Due to high water levels in the stormwater drain, Silk Board Junction is flooded. Officials have been directed to begin restoration of the drain and coordinate with BMRCL for immediate preventive action,” the statement said.

Officials also noted that the KAS Officers Layout requires the construction of a new drain. As this involves private land, land acquisition is necessary.

“Officials were instructed to create a temporary water channel under disaster management provisions and proceed with permanent drainage construction,” BBMP added.

In RR Nagar zone, a retaining wall on Andrahalli Main Road near Janani School collapsed, damaging a roadside drain and toppling an electric pole. A show-cause notice has been issued to the property owner.

“In Jawaregoudanadoddi, blocked side drains have led to waterlogging. Road cutting is underway to improve drainage, and clearing operations have begun,” officials said.

Near Vidyamandir School in RR Nagar, an unauthorised wall had encroached upon half the road.

A JCB was deployed to demolish the structure, and a temporary drain is being constructed under disaster management provisions to restore water flow.

Out of 183 lakes under BBMP limits, 75 have already reached capacity due to the ongoing rainfall. Cleaning operations are being carried out at lake outflow points (sluices), and stormwater drains are being cleared of debris, including plastic, branches, and waste.

Reports of 25 fallen trees and 44 large branches were received due to the previous day's rain. So far, 10 trees and 25 branches have been cleared. Tree-clearing teams are working to remove the remaining obstructions, it stated.

