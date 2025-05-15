Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday announced the implementation of the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, replacing the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) with the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The change came into effect following the Governor's assent to the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act.

Also Read | NEET MDS 2025 Results Declared: NBEMS Releases Results of NEET MDS at natboard.edu.in, Know Steps To Check Scorecard Online.

Speaking to the media, Siddaramaiah said, "From today, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is coming into effect. The BBMP will no longer exist. The bill was passed in both houses and signed by the Governor. Henceforth, it will be known as Greater Bengaluru. I will be the Chairman of it."

The GBA, which had been proposed to improve city governance, was finally implemented after receiving legislative approval and the Governor's assent.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman on Way to Workplace for Night Shift Raped in Commercial Complex, One Arrested.

He added that at least three corporations were likely to be formed within the new Greater Bengaluru structure.

"The Chief Minister of the state, that is, I, will act as the Chairman of the authority, and an appropriate decision will be taken in this regard in the coming days," he stated.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of heavy rainfall and related damages in several parts of Karnataka and assured that the government would take necessary relief measures to assist the affected regions.

"The government will take necessary relief measures for the disasters caused by rains in the state," Siddaramaiah said, acknowledging the urgent need for support in flood-hit areas.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the state government has decided to establish an anti-communal task force within the police department to tackle criminal and communal violence in the state.

Parameshwara stressed the need for such a unit to curb rising polarisation and maintain societal peace. He said he has directed the state's Director General of Police to submit a proposal for the initiative.

Speaking to mediapersons, Parameshwara said, "We have decided to constitute an Anti-Communal Force, within the police department. When the naxal activity was there, we created an Anti-Naxal Force. Similarly, we want to make an Anti-Communal Force to ensure that the society is peaceful. The polarisation is already taking place here and there. We want to see that all those things will be put at rest. I had told our Director General of Police to send out a proposal regarding that."

Karnataka Home Minister Parameshwara also said that the task force will take strict action against those who support or promote communalism.

"This task force will operate separately in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. The Anti-Communal Task Force will take strict action against those who support or promote communalism," he added.

Minister Parameshwara added that the task force will also investigate past communal riots."The soon-to-be-formed Anti-Communal Task Force will investigate past communal riots. Going forward, the police will take strict action against those who make provocative statements. No matter how influential a person is, the police will take action. Even if they are political leaders, action will be taken against them," he added.

Earlier, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge had slammed the BJP for criticising the state government's proposed Anti-Communal Task Force and accused the party of fostering communal tensions in the state.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah participated in the unveiling of a statue of former Chief Minister R. Gundu Rao near Majestic in Bengaluru on Wednesday. The CM paid floral tributes and remembered Rao's contributions to the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)