Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 5 (ANI): In view of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta instructed the Chief Health Officer Dr Balasundar to identify each COVID care centre in all Assembly constituencies in BBMP limits.

Speaking on the occasion, Gupta said, "It is instructed the concerned to identify one each Covid care centre in all assembly constituencies as the number of covid cases are increasing."

Also Read | Bihar Shocker: Man Sets Wife, 3-Year-Old Minor Son on Fire for Dowry in Supaul District.

"Persons with mild symptoms are unable to take treatment under home isolation, can get treatment at Covid care centres," he said.

The commissioner inspected the Covid care centre established at Kempegouda community in Nandini layout in Mahalakshmi layout constituency in the city and said "One Covid care centre in each assembly constituencies should be reopened."

Also Read | COVID-19 Third Wave Started in Goa From December 28, 2021: Official.

The MLA of the constituency, Minister for Excise K Gopalaiah said the Covid care centre was already set up at Kempegouda community hall in Nandini layout in Mahalakshmi layout constituency.

"There are 45-bed facilities on the ground floor and 18 oxygen fitted bed facilities available on the first floor of Kempegouda community hall," Gopalaiah said.

"Around 40 oxygen concentrators are there. Toilet facilities, drinking water are also available. Few works including a lift for the first floor are yet to finish and the centre will become a full-fledged one," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)