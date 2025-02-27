New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Elections for the posts of chairman and vice-chairman of the Bar Council of India (BCI) are scheduled on March 2, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said.

The last date for filing nominations is February 28 and the date for their withdrawal is March 1, Mishra said.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for School Assembly Today: Inspirational Quote in English With Meaning and Saying for Students To Share During Morning Assembly on February 28, 2025.

The council elects its chairman and vice-chairman for two years from among its members.

Senior advocate Mishra, who's also a Rajya Sabha MP, has been elected unopposed as the BCI chairman for the last six terms, while another senior advocate S Prabakaran has been the vice-chairman for the last three years.

Also Read | Class 10 Exam Conducted in Gujarat Jail: Lone Prisoner Sanjay Parmar Sits for Board Exam at Vadodara Central Jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)