Jammu, May 24 (PTI) A senior Army officer on Wednesday visited forward units along the Line of Control here and exhorted all ranks to be "innovative and relentless" in their duty to maintain peace and tranquillity in the region, a defence spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, visited units of the Crossed Swords division deployed on the Line of Control and the hinterland of the Akhnoor sector, he said.

"He exhorted all ranks to be innovative and relentless in their duty for maintaining peace and tranquillity while denying opportunity against any nefarious activity," he added.

