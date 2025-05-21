Jabalpur, May 21 (PTI) Outgoing Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Suresh Kumar Kait has said that the beauty of the Indian Constitution is that a person who started as a farm labourer can become the chief justice of a high court.

Because of Dr B R Ambedkar's vision, someone from a family of farmers and the son of a former President could take oath as HC judges on the same day, he said.

In his farewell speech on Tuesday, he said that Ambedkar ensured normality for everyone in the country.

“The beauty of the Indian Constitution is that a person from a family of farmers, who started as a labourer, and the one coming from the family of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, Justice Badar Durezz Ahmed, took oath as HC judge on the same day because of the Dr BR Ambedkar,” he said.

Chief Justice Kait retired on Tuesday from the Madhya Pradesh HC after serving for nine months, which he termed “unforgettable”.

He said that the name of the village where he studied is shown in Australia when searched for it on Google.

Justice Kait said there are eight ponds and a canal in his village, and he studied under a tree till Class 10 in his school, where there were fewer classrooms.

He said it was a matter of pride for his family when he got admission to the Delhi Central Law University. Justice Kait started practice in Delhi's Patiala court under the guidance of advocate Vatan Singh. He also recalled appearing for the then MP Ramnath Kovind in the HC.

Chief Justice Kait called his life an open book.

Before coming to Madhya Pradesh, he knew only three judges posted in the High Court, said Kait. The total number of posts for judges in the HC is 53, and currently, 33 judges are posted, he said.

“I have sent a proposal to create 32 more judge posts. Once it is approved, the number of judges in the Madhya Pradesh High Court will rise to 85,” he said.

Chief Justice Kait said he had called the main bench in Jabalpur for the hearing of three petitions filed regarding the construction of the new building of Indore District and Sessions Court in his attempt to get the work expedited. The work started after resolving the three petitions, he said.

The outgoing Chief Justice said most of the projects have been completed or are in various stages of completion. The construction of the building of Indore District Court is also going on in two shifts, he added.

