New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal on Monday launched 'Bedding Disposable Comfort Kit' at New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) to provide comfort to the passengers waiting for their trains.

The stall has been set up by a private company. The comfort kit consists of a blanket, bedsheet and pillow.

"A stall has been set up where passengers can get a blanket at Rs 150 and a kit consisting of bedsheet, pillow etc at Rs 300. An ultraviolet (UV) sanitiser machine has been set up for sanitisation of the bag. Rs 10 will be charged for this service. We are also making arrangements for bag wrapping which will cost Rs 50," Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal told ANI on Monday.

"Observing its usage here, we will expand this service to some other stations," he added.

Dr Pankaj Tripathi, the official of the private firm, said that the company is also providing a Good Morning kit to passengers comprising of toothbrush and toothpaste. (ANI)

