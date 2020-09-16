Puducherry, Sep 16 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi has extended her greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who turns 70 on Thursday.

In her greetings on Wednesday, she said the nation has been facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and from its borders.

"The need of the hour is for a strong and determined leadership to navigate through the challenges which your respected self has been providingand has been acknowledged by the world community," she said.

She said, "She prayed to the Almighty to bless you with abundance of health for many more years of strong leadership to place India on a prominent position in the world map along with the developed countries." Bedi said it was with great privilege she extends her heartiestand best wishes to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Puducherry.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)