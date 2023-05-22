New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) The new book, "Behind Latticed Marble: Inner Worlds of Women", is an English translation of stories by noted early 20th-century writer Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen.

The collection of stories, originally written in Bengali, are translated by Apala G Egan. It is based on Sen's observations of life in the early 20th century Rajasthan, "showing how women created space and agency for themselves within the confines of life in royal harems".

Also Read | G20 Summit 2023: 'RRR' Actor Ram Charan Arrives in Srinagar To Attend G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting (Watch Video).

"These stories take us into the innermost chambers of palaces; indeed, I have visited many such sites in Rajasthan. My interest was piqued by the fact that these are based on real-life observations. Power play has occurred in kingdoms and occurs in other spheres of life to this day, and the challenges that women face are timeless," said Sen in a statement.

Born in 1894, in the kingdom of Jaipur, Sen is considered to be one of the pioneer women writers of modern Bengal. She won the prestigious Rabindra Puraskar for Bengali writing, and her work is also part of the Women's Studies curriculum at Jadavpur University, Kolkata.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Jailed for 20 Years for Keeping Heroin, Freed After It Turns Out To Be Powder.

Beside exploring the power dynamics between men and women in a traditional Rajput milieu, her stories describe the human interaction between them in the milieu and "highlight power plays, disinheritance and the threat of assault" -- which are perennial concerns for women.

The fictional narratives, according to publishing house Niyogi Books, create an "elegant tapestry amidst the backdrop of Rajput grandeur and chivalry".

"Jyotirmoyee Devi Sen, through her writing in Bengali based on her eyewitness accounts, expresses the concerns of women in Rajasthan where she spent her youth and observed the ways of Rajput royalty and society. This translation helps her voice reach a wider modern readership," said Trisha De Niyogi, director and COO of Niyogi Books.

The book is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)