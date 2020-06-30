New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): Expressing serious concern over India banning 59 Chinese apps, China on Tuesday said that the move will not only affect the employment of local Indian workers who support these apps, but also the interests of Indian users and the employment and livelihoods of many creators and entrepreneurs.

"Related apps have a large number of users in India, have been operating strictly in accordance with Indian laws and regulations, and provide efficient and fast services for Indian consumers, creators and entrepreneurs. The ban will affect not only the employment of local Indian workers who support these apps, but also the interests of Indian users and the employment and livelihoods of many creators and entrepreneurs," spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said in a statement.

On Monday, the Ministry of Information Technology issued a notice, citing relevant laws and regulations, to block certain Chinese mobile applications in India on the so-called grounds that 'they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order. In its first reaction to the development, Beijing said it is "seriously concerned" over such action.

"India's measure, selectively and discriminatorily aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions, and suspects of violating the WTO rules. It also goes against the general trend of international trade and E-commerce, and is not conducive to consumer interests and the market competition in India," the Chinese Embassy statement read.

"We expect India acknowledges the mutually beneficial nature of China-India economic and trade cooperation, and urge the Indian side to change its discriminatory practices, maintain the momentum of China-India economic and trade cooperation, treat all investments and service providers equally, and create an open, fair and just business environment, while bearing in mind the fundamental interests of both sides and the overall interests of bilateral relations," it added.

The banning of apps has come amid rising negative sentiments among Indians against China following the stand-off at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh, along the Line of Actual Control, on June 15 which witnessed the killing of 20 Indian troops. (ANI)

