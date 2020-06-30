Delhi, June 30: Amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the Delhi government has extended the water bill waiver scheme of Delhi Jal Board by three months. Now the scheme will end on September 30, 2020. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha said that this development will benefit those who have not be able to avail bill waiver scheme due to lockdown. Delhi Government to Start Plasma Bank for Treatment of COVID-19 Patients, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal.

"In wake of Covid-19 outbreak, the water bill waiver scheme of Delhi Jal Board has been extended by three months and will now end on 30th Sept 2020. This will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to lockdown restrictions," Chadha said. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Launches Video Call Facility For COVID-19 Patients at LNJP Hospital.

Raghav Chadha Tweet:

In wake of Covid-19 outbreak the water bill waiver scheme of @DelhiJalBoard has been extended by three months and will now end on 30th Sept 2020. This will benefit those who have not been able to avail the scheme due to lockdown restrictions. pic.twitter.com/r2zsZsG2GZ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) June 30, 2020

"The Chairperson, Delhi Jal Board vide his order date 30-06-2020 has approved extension of the scheme up to 30-09-2020. All Revenue Officers should give wide publicity to the scheme and ensure necessary action for raising bills as per scheme wherever applicable," the order said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 30, 2020 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).