Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 11 (ANI): Belur Math, the headquarters of the Ramakrishna Mission, will re-open for the devotees and visitors from August 18.

Devotees have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols while entering the premises.

Belur Math will be open for the devotees and visitors from morning 8:00 am to 11:oo am and in the evening from 4:00 pm to 5:54 pm. Devotees and visitors will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks, thermal gun checking, using hand sanitisers, and maintaining social distance before entering the shrine.

Before entering the premises, Devotees and visitors will be allowed who will carry a photocopy of vaccination certificate of both the doses, COVID-19 negative RTPCR within 72 hours along with identity proof like Aadhaar card, Pan Card or Voter ID card.

Earlier Belur Math was opened for a day on July 24, 2021, on the occasion of Guru Poornima. (ANI)

