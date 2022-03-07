Kolkata, Mar 7 (PTI) BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar was on Monday greeted with black flags allegedly by TMC members in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, where he had gone for organisational work, according to saffron party sources.

A scuffle ensued between supporters of the two sides following the incident, they said.

A senior police officer, when approached, stated that the saffron party workers staged a road blockade in Kulpi area for around 30 minutes after the fracas.

"Some people held a demonstration when Majumdar visited Kulpi area and that, in turn, led to a scuffle between those accompanying him and the demonstrators. BJP workers subsequently blocked the state highway. A team from Kulpi police station, however, managed to bring the situation under control and lift the blockade," the officer said.

Majumdar later told reporters that police were mute spectators as TMC activists, holding party flag, surrounded his car and shouted ‘Go Back'.

"They also tried to manhandle me. If the TMC is so sure about its support base and popularity in the state, why are they resorting to such undemocratic means? It shows the TMC doesn't believe in giving space to the opposition, particularly the BJP in West Bengal," he said.

During the day, BJP activists took out rallies in several parts of the state in protest against the incident in Kulpi.

Making light of his claims, TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said his party workers were not involved in the incident and Majumdar was "staging a drama" for media attention.

