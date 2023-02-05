Kolkata, Feb 5 (PTI) West Bengal BJP MLA Suman Kanjilal joined the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata on Sunday, the TMC said in a statement.

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee handed over the party flag to Kanjilal, the MLA of Alipurduar in the northern part of the state.

The BJP leader shifted allegiance to the Mamata Banerjee-led party ahead of the panchayat elections due in the state this year.

The saffron party's state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said Kanjilal's leaving will not affect the BJP.

