Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 17 (ANI): West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari joined the protest by West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party Youth Morcha at Kolkata's Jadavpur to condemn the incident of the death of Jadavpur University student.

Adhikari held a placard with 'Ragging Free Campus is our right' written on it while participating in the protest. Speaking at the protests Suvendu said "This student's death has served as an eyeopener for us...For long Jadavapur University had housed anti-national forces, all kinds of wrongdoing."

Reacting to the BJP's protest, Trinamool Congress' Kunal Ghosh hit out at Adhikari saying that most of the incidents of ragging are from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh in medical colleges.

"BJP has no right to go Jadavpur University in this case ethically... if we see figures of ragging nationally by the UGC, most of the ragging cases are from UP and MP in medical colleges," Kunal Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, a four member fact-finding committee has been formed by the state government regarding the Jadavpur student death case. The committee is slated to submit its report within two weeks.

"The Competent Authority in the Department of Higher Education in the Government of West Bengal has taken serious views on the incident of unfortunate death of a first-year student within the campus of Jadavpur University due to alleged ragging which is under investigation by the Investigating Agency," a notification issued by the West Bengal Department of Higher Education stated.

"It has also come to the notice of the State Government about certain administrative lapses and infrastructure gaps at Jadavpur University. In order to identify the same and to ensure corrective measures, the Competent Authority in the Higher Education Department has constituted a Fact Finding Committee...," the notification added.

A first-year student of Jadavpur University, identified as Swarnodip Kundu, died after allegedly falling from the balcony of the university's hostel on the night of August 9. He was allegedly subjected to ragging before his death. (ANI)

