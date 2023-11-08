Kolkata, Nov 8 (PTI) A BJP worker was found hanging in West Bengal's Bankura district on Wednesday, with the saffron camp pointing an accusing finger at the ruling Trinamool Congress and calling for a CBI investigation.

The TMC, however, dismissed the allegations against the party as "baseless" and emphasised the need to await the outcome of the police investigation.

The deceased, identified as BJP worker Subhadeep Mishra, was found hanging from a tree with his hands tied in Nidhirampur village in Bankura district. As the police arrived at the scene to recover the body, local residents staged a protest.

A police officer reported, "We have sent the body for post-mortem examination and initiated an investigation into the matter, exploring all angles."

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari alleged that TMC supporters murdered Mishra, who was known as Deepu in the area.

Adhikari contended, "TMC goons have murdered Subhadeep Mishra and hung his body from a tree with his hands tied. He was a BJP candidate in the 2023 Panchayat Elections from Nidhirampur. He was outspoken against corruption and his popularity was increasing. These are the reasons he was targeted by the TMC."

Expressing doubts about the impartiality of the police probe, the BJP leader said, "I demand a CBI investigation because the police may attempt to manipulate evidence and shield the culprits affiliated with the ruling TMC party in a bid to appease their political bosses."

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar echoed these concerns, branding the incident as a "murder by TMC goons" and reiterating the demand for a CBI investigation.

In response, the TMC characterised the allegations as groundless.

Senior TMC leader and minister Shashi Panja noted, "The locals and family members, themselves, have indicated a personal angle in the death. However, the BJP appears more interested in political point-scoring. The BJP's claims lack basis. We should allow the police to conduct their investigation."

Three BJP activists were discovered hanging near their residences in Purulia district following the 2018 Panchayat polls in the state.

