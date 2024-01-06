Dakshin Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], January 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force on Saturday busted a cross-border syndicate of smugglers and recovered 2.2 kg of gold from a car on the Hili-Patiram Highway here.

The gold was being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. One person, who was allegedly involved in the smuggling, was also caught, the BSF said in a statement on Saturday.

"Today, at about 1205 hrs, 137 Battalion BSF conducted a raid and recovered 2.2 Kg of gold from Hili-Patiram Highway, which was being smuggled from Bangladesh to India," the BSF said in a statement.

Twenty biscuits of 10 tolas were seized from the car of the accused, identified as Gokul Das, alias Puchi. The value of this gold in the Indian market is approximately Rs 1 crore 44 lakhs, the statement added. (ANI)

