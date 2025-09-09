Nadia (West Bengal) [India], September 9 (ANI): Troops of the 194 Battalion, Border Security Force (BSF) South Bengal Frontier, apprehended an Indian smuggler near the Sunder Border Outpost in Nadia district in West Bengal on September 7.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF personnel intercepted the suspect and recovered 35 gold biscuits worth over Rs 5 crore concealed around his waist.

During preliminary questioning, the smuggler disclosed that he is a resident of Haritalapara village under the Dhantala police station. The interrogation has also provided significant leads regarding the smuggling network.

He, along with the seized gold, has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.

This is the third major gold seizure in recent days, underscoring BSF's effective intelligence network and vigilance along the border.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of BSF South Bengal Frontier commended the alertness of the troops. He reiterated that the BSF maintains strict surveillance to curb illegal activities along the India-Bangladesh border.

He also appealed to local residents to share information on smuggling through the 'Seema Saathi' helpline number, assuring rewards for credible inputs and complete confidentiality of informants. (ANI)

