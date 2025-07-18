Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) West Bengal CID has arrested three persons from Gujarat for their alleged involvement in duping a Siliguri-based man of several lakhs in the pretext of giving him a higher return, an officer said on Friday.

All three persons were arrested in Surat on Wednesday by a team of state CID after the victim Rajesh Jaiswal lodged a complaint of losing Rs 47.5 lakh after investing the amount through an online site for higher return.

"The accused trio created a fake website and communicated with the complainant through WhatsApp using virtual numbers of different countries. They managed to convince Jaiswal to invest the money by making false promises of higher returns," the officer said..

The three are being brought to West Bengal on transit remand, he said, adding they will be produced before the ACJM Siliguri Court.

