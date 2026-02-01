Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 1 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget 2026, West Bengal Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya accused the Centre of not releasing the state's dues, saying the state government was fulfilling its responsibilities but was not receiving what it was entitled to.

Speaking to reporters, Bhattacharya alleged that the Centre was failing to cooperate with states despite repeated reminders.

"They (central govt) want to create history in everything, so this is also history, that the budget will be presented on a Sunday. We are repeatedly saying that they are not giving us our share of the money. Whenever I go, whether to the GST Council meeting or the pre-budget meeting, I keep telling them how much money is due and how much they have to give. The political parties in the centre and the states may be different, but they have to work together. So, we are doing our part of the work, we are giving what we are supposed to give, but they are not giving us what they are supposed to give," she said.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the Narendra Modi-led government ahead of the Budget, claiming that the Centre's own policies had left the economy in serious difficulty.

In a post on X, Kharge said the government could no longer blame previous administrations for current economic challenges.

"In this Union Budget, the Modi Government cannot hide behind the excuse of 'legacy'. Their own legacy has pushed the economy into an unprecedented mess. Will this Budget offer real solutions to the multiple economic indicators that are now in free fall?" he said.

Referring to official data and the Economic Survey, Kharge said this would be the government's 12th Budget and urged it to move beyond what he described as "tired slogans".

The Union Budget for 2026-27 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday. This year, the Budget presentation falls on a weekend. Sitharaman is set to present a record ninth consecutive Union Budget on February 1.

The Centre earlier this week released the 2025-26 economic survey, noting that India's economic growth remains resilient, with strong domestic demand as the main anchor, even as the global environment remains fragile.

Taking an optimistic view of the economy, the Economic Survey estimated India's potential growth at around 7 per cent. It also projected that India's GDP growth in FY27 is likely to remain in the range of 6.8 per cent to 7.2 per cent, reflecting the economy's medium-term strength supported by reforms and macroeconomic stability.

The Survey noted that while global economic conditions remain uncertain and fragile, India's overall outlook continues to be positive. It highlighted that India's growth is holding up better than expected relative to many other economies, although risks remain elevated amid global uncertainties. (ANI)

