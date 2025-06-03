Kolkata, Jun 3 (PTI) In a minor reshuffle among its IAS and IPS cadres, the West Bengal government on Tuesday named Sanjay Singh, Director General (DG) and Commandant General (CG) of Home Guards, as the DG and IGP of the state cyber cell, according to a notification.

Ajey Mukund Ranade, ADG and IGP (A) replaced Singh while HK Kusumakar (ADG, Cyber Cell) was sent for Coastal Security, he said.

Damayanti Sen (ADG and IGP Policy) was given charge of the Armed Police, the notification stated.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, ADG and IGP of the state Special Task Force (STF) was given additional charge as the ADG & IGP (A), it said.

Anand Kumar, ADG (Legal), was entrusted with the additional charge of the ADG and IGP Policy, while Shankha Shubhra Chakrabarty, IGP-II, of the state CID, would be looking after the state Cyber Cell.

Rajesh Kumar, principal secretary of the Correctional Administration Department, was shifted to the Mass Education Extension and Library Services Department, it said.

Anoop Kumar Agarwal, Additional Chief Secretary (ADC) of the state Technical Education, training and skill development with additional charge of division commissioner, Jalpaiguri Division, was given additional charge of the department of information technology and electronics.

