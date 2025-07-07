Kolkata, Jul 7 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday said that all its offices including those provided with grants-in-aid by the state shall remain open on July 9, the day a strike has been called by 10 Central trade unions, and all employees shall report for duty on that day.

No Casual Leave (CL) or any other leave for absence, either in the first-half or in the second-half or for the whole day, shall be granted to any employee on Wednesday, a state government memorandum said.

"Absence of employees on that day will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible unless such absence is due to hospitalisation of the employees, bereavement in the family and severe illness and absence continuing prior to July 9," it said.

The departmental head would issue a show-cause notice to the employee(s) concerned, who will remain absent on Wednesday, the memorandum said.

"Where the absence is not covered by any of the mentioned reasons, and the leave has not been approved, the same will be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible for that day," the memorandum added.

The nationwide strike has been called by the 'Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM)' supported by various farmers' and workers' unions across the country on July 9.

