Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) In a bid to draw the new generation towards the Hindi language, the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy on Wednesday decided to organise conferences of poets, stage one-act plays and hold storytelling sessions, a senior official said.

At the first meeting of the reconstituted Academy on Wednesday, it was also decided that works of famous authors will be translated to Hindi.

Also Read | Maharashtra Govt Withdraws ‘General Consent’ for CBI to Probe Cases in The State.

The Academy also set up a library to reach out to the Hindi-speaking students and intellectuals in and around the city.

"There was a discussion especially on four points - Hindi language, literature, culture and arts. During today's meeting, we discussed the ways to promote the language and culture in West Bengal," the official said.

Also Read | Diwali 2020: Panaji Corporation Bans Large Effigies of Demon Narakasura Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced last month that the Paschim Bang Hindi Academy would be reconstituted.

She also formalised the structure of the Hindi Cell of her party, the Trinamool Congress, a move which is being seen as a step to woo the Hindi-speaking population in the state ahead of next years Assembly elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)