Kolkata, Oct 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal on Wednesday rose to 3,33,126 after the highest single-day spike of 4,069 new cases were reported from various parts of the state, the health department said in a bulletin.

The death toll also mounted to 6,244 with 64 more people succumbing to the disease, it said.

The discharge rate was recorded at 87.45 per cent after 3,596 patients recovered from the infection.

The number of active cases in the state now is 35,579.

Since Tuesday, 43,592 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

