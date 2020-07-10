Kolkata, Jul 10 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,198 COVID-19 cases, bringing the virus count to 27,109 while 26 more people succumbed to the disease, raising the death toll to 880, the health department said.

Of the new fatalities, Kolkata registered 13, followed by six in North 24 Parganas, four in Howrah and one each in Hooghly, Malda and Purba Medinipur districts, it said in a bulletin.

Also Read | Ujjain's Mahakal Temple Security Officer Ruby Yadav, Who Nabbed Gangster Vikas Dubey, Removed from Her Post.

Since Thursday, 522 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)