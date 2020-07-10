Ujjain, July 10: While notorious gangster Vikas Dubey has been killed in an encounter on Friday morning, the Mahakaleshwar temple administration has removed Ruby Yadav, a security officer at Ujjain's Mahakal Temple, who led to Dubey's arrest on Thursday, News18 reported. Vikas Dubey Encounter: Cattle Herd Caused Accident, Efforts Were Made to Nab The Gangster Alive, Says UP STF.

Ruby Yadav had played an important role in the arrest of Dubey, who was accused of killing eight policemen in Kanpur on July 3, by identifying the gangster and sending her three security guards to nab him while he was leaving the temple premises. Vikas Dubey's Killing Raises Handcuffing Issue Vis-a-vis Supreme Court Guidelines on Inhuman Practice.

Dubey's mother speaking to media said that he was a follower of Lord Shiva and informed that he used to visit the Mahakal temple at the onset of Shravan month every year. This year too, he visited the Lord Shiva temple which led to his arrest.

Dubey was later handed over to Uttar Pradesh. When cops were taking him to Kanpur, the vehicle carrying him met with an accident and the gangster tried to flee from the spot. According to the press release, Dubey took advantage of the situation and grasped a pistol from an injured cop and attempted to escape.

"During the chase, Dubey opened fire at cops. Police tried to go close to him to nab him alive but he continued to fire relentlessly. In self-defence, cops retaliated and Dubey fell down after a bullet hit him. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed," the UP STF stated.

