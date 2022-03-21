Kolkata, Mar 21 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday recorded 27 new cases of COVID-19, which took the tally to 20,16,842, while one more death raised the toll to 21,195, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

Ninety-six more people recuperated from the disease, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to 19,94,797.

As many as 24,609,374 samples have been examined for COVID-19 in the state thus far, including 9,886 since Sunday, the bulletin said.

The positivity rate stood at 0.27 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.91 per cent, it added.

