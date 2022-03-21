New Delhi, March 21:The anti-human trafficking unit of Delhi Police has busted a sex racket being operated from a spa centre in the national capital and arrested 11 women, including a receptionist and the owner of the centre, an official said on Monday.

A police team was constituted to verify a complaint against a spa and massage centre for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Delhi. Delhi Police Arrests 49-Year-Old Woman With 23 Grams of Heroin, Valued Over 20 Lakh, Says Report.

"After preliminary investigation, a trap was laid by sending a decoy customer to the Wellness Spa Centre in Green Park. Eleven women were produced by the receptionist before the decoy customer for paid sex," DCP Deepak Yadav said.

All the 11 women along with the owner of the spa, Rajesh Kumar Gupta, were arrested.

