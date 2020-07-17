Kolkata, Jul 17 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally reached 38,011 on Friday after it reported a record single-day spike of 1,894 cases, while the toll jumped to 1,049 with 26 more deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 14,709 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Also Read | Kolkata Airport Extends Restrictions on Flights Entering From 6 Cities Including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Till July 31: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

Since Thursday evening, 838 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said, adding that 13,240 samples have been tested in this period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)