Kolkata, Feb 16 (PTI) West Bengal reported 439 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 91 more from the previous day's figure, pushing the tally to 20,12,008, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus death toll increased to 21,079 after 18 people succumbed to the disease. The disease had claimed 21 lives on Tuesday.

In the last 24 hours, 1,360 recoveries were reported in West Bengal pushing the discharge rate to 98.47 per cent.

So far, 19,81,238 people have been cured of the disease in the state.

The number of active cases now is 9,691, the bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas registered 95 new cases, more than double of Tuesday's 46, followed by 58 in Kolkata. The state capital had recorded 71 cases on the previous day.

North 24 Parganas and Birbhum logged three fresh fatalities each while Darjeeling registered two deaths.

Since Tuesday, 37,217 samples were tested in the state taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 2,38,56,282.

