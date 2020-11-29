Kolkata, Nov 29 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,80,813 on Sunday as 3,367 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fifty-four more people succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,376, it said.

As many as 3,445 more people were cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,48,032, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.18 per cent, it said.

The state now has 24,405 active cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has conducted 45,208 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours, it added.

