Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,77,446 on Saturday as 3,459 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Fifty-two more patients succumbed to the infection, pushing the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,322, it said.

As many as 3,487 more people have been cured of the disease, taking the state's recovery count to 4,44,587, the bulletin said.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 93.12 per cent, it said.

The state now has 24,537 active coronavirus cases, the bulletin said.

West Bengal has tested 45,183 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, it added.

