Kolkata, Aug 8 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal rose to 18,229 on Sunday with 12 more people succumbing to the disease with Nadia district recording the highest number of fatalities for the second consecutive day, a health department bulletin said.

The coronavirus caseload in the state went up to 15,33,803 as 675 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

The discharge rate in West Bengal rose to 98.13 per cent with 763 more people recuperating from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,05,089, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases went down to 10,485 from 10,585 on Saturday.

Of the 12 deaths registered on Sunday, Nadia district recorded the highest at four. Five people had succumbed to the disease there on the previous day, the bulletin said.

Three persons died in North 24 Parganas, while one death each was recorded in Kolkata, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Jalpaiguri, and Darjeeling, it said.

North 24 Parganas recorded the highest number of new cases at 77, followed by Darjeeling at 69, the bulletin said.

Kolkata recorded 68 cases, Nadia 63 and Jalpaiguri 60 new cases, it said.

A total of 1,60,92,192 samples have been tested in West Bengal thus far, the bulletin said.

