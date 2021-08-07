Kolkata, Aug 7 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported 15 more COVID-19 deaths, which took the toll to 18,217, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | PM-DAKSH Portal and Mobile App to Make Skill Development Schemes Accessible Launched.

The coronavirus caseload in the state mounted to 15,33,128 as 749 more people tested positive for the infection, it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi During Interaction With PMGKAY Beneficiaries, Says ’80 Crore Indians Got Free Ration During COVID-19 Pandemic’.

At least 791 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 15,04,326.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 98.12 per cent.

West Bengal now has 10,585 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has conducted over 1.60 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 45,701 since Friday, it added.

Meanwhile, the inoculation programme in the state was severely affected during the day due to the non-availability of Covishield doses, a health department official said.

The authorities of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation had to shut down 120 clinics and 50 mega immunisation centres, where Covishield doses were supposed to be administered, he said.

"We could not run the vaccination programme properly in several centres as Covishield is not available. There has been huge demand and we had to shut down a number of immunisation facilities today," the official said.

The inoculation drive continued in facilities where Covaxin was administered, he said.

According to a medical officer of the KMC, Covishield doses are supposed to arrive here on Saturday and the authorities are "quite hopeful to restart the inoculation programme on August 9".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)