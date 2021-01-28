Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,69,173 on Thursday as 289 more people tested positive for the virus, while nine fresh fatalities took the death toll to 10,148, a health bulletin said.

As many as 367 more people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recovered people to 5,53,244.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is now 97.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 5,781 active cases.

Of the fresh fatalities, North 24 Parganas district reported four, followed by Hooghly (two). One casualty each was registered in South 24 Parganas, Kolkata and Nadia.

The 289 new infections included 87 in Kolkata and 83 in North 24 Parganas district.

Altogether 25,129 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day in West Bengal, taking the total number of such tests to 79,19,637.

