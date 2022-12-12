Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 12 (ANI): A special court on Monday extended the judicial custody of former West Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee till December 22 in connection with the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment 'scam'.

The former state education minister was produced in the CBI court, Alipore in connection with the alleged recruitment scam.

Earlier, in October, the CBI had filed a chargesheet against 12 persons, including the former chairman of West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBCSSC), Subiresh Bhattachary, in connection with the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers through the WBSSC.

The CBI also named a former assistant secretary of the WBCSSC, an ex-advisor, two former programme officers of the commission and six others in the chargesheet submitted before an Alipore special judge.

The accused in the chargesheet were identified as Santi Prasad Sinha, Ashok Kr Saha, Kalyanmoy Ganguly, Parna Bose, Samarjit Acharya, Prasanna Kumar Roy, Pradip Singh, Jnui Das, Md Azad Ali Mirza, Imam Momin and Rohit Kumar Jha. (ANI)

