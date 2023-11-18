Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) The West Bengal Cabinet on Friday gave its approval to a proposal of employing one family member each of those killed in political clashes during the panchayat polls held earlier this year, a source said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in July announced providing a job to one member of each of those 19 people killed during the rural polls.

"The Cabinet today okayed the proposal of providing the job of a home guard for one family member of each of the deceased in the panchayat election," the source said.

The state government has already provided financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the family members of the 19 victims of the panchayat elections.

