Kolkata, Feb 17 (PTI) West Bengal has received investment proposals worth nearly Rs 5,600 crore in the tourism sector at a recent business summit in the state, a minister said on Monday.

Apart from these, 70 tourism-related projects will be taken up in the 2025-26 fiscal, of which 38 are in south Bengal, he said.

Also Read | Sushilatai Patil Dies: Maharashtra Former CM Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar's Wife Passes Away at 86 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

These projects will entail a cost of Rs 71 crore, the state's Tourism Minister Indranil Sen said in the assembly.

"Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth around Rs 5,600 crore have been signed at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS)," Sen said.

Also Read | What Is Credit Card Scam? As Chandigarh Man Duped of INR 9 Lakh, Learn About This New Online Fraud and How To Be Safe.

He said the investments will take shape by the next fiscal year.

Sen also said that in 2022-23, nearly eight crore domestic tourists visited various tourist destinations in West Bengal.

"This figure has increased to 18.4 crore till date in 2024-25," the minister said.

Foreign tourist arrivals in the state stood at 10 lakh in 2022-23, which has risen to 31 lakh till date in 2024-25, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)