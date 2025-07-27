Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Bengaluru Police on Sunday carried out a special operation across 13 police station limits in the North Division of the city, officials said.

According to officials, a total of 106 persons were checked unexpectedly, including those suspected of drug selling, drug users, and suspicious individuals, within the police station limits.

Information was gathered about the movement of the said persons, the work they are currently doing, their presence in court in cases registered against them in the past, and the presence of warrants and proxies without their appearance in the cases. They were instructed to attend the court proceedings without fail. They are strictly warned not to indulge in any kind of illegal activities.

This operation was conducted under the guidance of the Commissioner of Police, Bangalore City, the Joint Commissioner of Police, West, Bangalore City, and BS Nemagowda, Indian Police Service.

Three Sub-Divisional Assistant Commissioners of Police, headed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Division, and Police Inspectors of 13 Police Stations and Police Sub-Inspectors.

The personnel carried out a special operation and checked a total of 106 individuals. At this time, 2 cases were registered under the drug sale case, 3 persons were arrested, and about 1 kg was recovered from them. 650 grams of ganja and 150 grams of essential oil have been seized, and a case of drug consumption has been registered against 11 people, and the investigation of these cases is in progress. (ANI)

