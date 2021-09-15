Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party candidate for Bhabanipur bypoll, Priyanka Tibriwal on Wednesday replied to the notice sent by the Election Commission for allegedly violating Covid norms during the nomination.

"I have given my reply to the Election Commission. In the notice, they have alleged that I did not follow the methods and covid rules of the Election Commission during the time of my nomination but this is a complete lie," said Tibriwal.

"They said a number of cars were following me for nomination, but I can not stop the general public vehicles as the Chief Minister does. I only participated in a 'kirtan' which was organised by the locals and not by me," she added.

The BJP candidate further said, "I had challenged Mamata Banerjee's nomination, so she has made this complaint to harass me. It doesn't matter, as they won't be able to prove anything because I didn't do anything."

Earlier today, the Bhabanipur constituency Returning Officer sent the notice to BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, asking her to reply as to why permission for her further rallies shouldn't be stopped. The notice cites violation of model code of conduct and COVID protocols by them on the day of filing of her nomination, on September 13.

Bhabanipur by-polls will primarily be a contest between Tibrewal and Banerjee as Congress on September 8 announced that the party will not be fielding any candidate for the by-polls.

By-polls will be held in Bhabanipur on September 30 and results will be declared by October 3. (ANI)

