Thane, March 26: A shutdown in Thane and Palghar on Friday in protest against the Centre's three new agri marketing laws evoked a good response from people and several streets were deserted, functionaries of participating outfits said. Groups protesting the laws had called for a complete 'Bharat Bandh' from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday, which marks four months of the farmer agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri.

Markets in Dahanu, Talasari, Wada, Vikramgad, Jawhar etc remained shut during the 12-hour protest and people were supportive of the farmers' stand, said Ashok Dhavale, national president of the All India Kisan Sabha. Bharat Bandh Today: Farmers Block Highways, Roads in Punjab, Haryana; Rail Services Hit.

Palghar police said there was no report of any untoward incident during the shutdown between 6am and 6pm. In Thane, Congress workers held a protest near the main railway station. Among those who participated was Naseem Khan, the party's Maharashtra unit working president.

