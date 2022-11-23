Burhanpur (MP), Nov 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said his party's Kanniyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi, was not linked to electoral politics and its main objective was to "save" the Constitution and democracy in the country.

Also Read | Punjab Government Provides Free Treatment of Rs 13.54 Crore to Cancer Patients Under Mukh Mantri Cancer Rahat Kosh.

Singh is chairman of the organising committee of the 3,570km long foot-march that started on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is currently passing through Madhya Pradesh after completing the Maharashtra leg.

Also Read | Border Violence: Assam Forest Office Torched, Two Vehicles in Meghalaya Set on Fire by Group of Villagers.

“We are not seeking votes through this yatra. There are few things that cannot be related to elections,” the Rajya Sabha MP told reporters in Burhanpur district, the entry point of the unity march in the state.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM said the main aim of the mass outreach programme, which will be completed in around 150 days, was to "save" the Constitution and democracy in the country.

He strongly condemned Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement comparing Rahul Gandhi looks with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.

Without taking the name of Sarma, Singh said, “He is the same person who used to fall on the feet of Congress leaders (Congress netaon ke pair pakadta tha) when he was in the party.”

Sarma joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after quitting the Congress.

Answering a question, Singh said it is a misconception that the Congress is unable to focus properly on the next month's Gujarat Assembly polls because of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

“Our Gujarat unit is contesting the polls with full dedication. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and I myself went there to campaign,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)