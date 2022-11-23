Chandigarh, November 23: Punjab government has provided free treatment worth Rs 13.54 crore to cancer patients, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra said on Wednesday. He said 1,265 cancer patients have been provided free treatment under the Mukh Mantri Cancer Rahat Kosh in hospitals empanelled with the government.

He said instructions have been issued to the health officials for giving impetus to the implementation of the government's health schemes and programmes so that the public may get benefit. Punjab: Bhagwant Mann-Led AAP Government Approves Implementation of Old Pension Scheme.

"Punjab has a high prevalence of cancer and its treatment involves high costs which is not affordable for the patients belonging to the poor. In order to safeguard the life of the poor patients, this scheme has proven to be a boon for them as they can get free treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh in any of the 19 hospitals empanelled with the government, including prestigious like AIIMS in Delhi, PGI in Chandigarh, CMC and DMC, both in Ludhiana, and Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital in Sangrur," the minister said in a statement. Punjab Government Makes Mandatory To Use 20% Straw as Fuel for Brick-Kilns.

"Any resident suffering from cancer can apply for this cashless treatment scheme at the empanelled hospital. Also the procedure to approve such cases has been digitalised," the minister said.

The patients can log on to www.mmpcrk.gov.in to track the status of their application online. A free travel facility in Punjab Roadways and PRTC buses has been provided for the cancer patients.

