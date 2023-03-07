Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A Bharat Mata statue was installed at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office at Keshav Kripa in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya Peethadhishwar Rajarajeshwarashram Maharaj and RSS Western UP Regional Head Surya Prakash Tonk unveiled the statue with chanting of mantras.

"The height of the statue of Bharat Mata is 12 feet. Five quintals of mixed metal have been used to make the statue," an RSS worker informed.

At the unveiling of the statue ceremony, Jagadguru Shankaracharya said that our country is our mother. He further stated that our land belongs to the mothers of the country.

"Our country is the country of mothers. Ganga, Cow, Gayatri-Gita and Godavari are all mothers," he said.

Through the context of preachings in Ramayana he told the public present at the event to love this motherland.

He further mentioned that purification in current politics is necessary and people should focus on disciplined politics.

Jagadguru Shankaracharya stated that politicians should live with principles of religion, sanskar, dignity and discipline.

"Purification in politics is necessary. Before the independence of the country, all our leaders were engaged in manipulating the public to achieve power," he said.

"At that time, Dr Hedgewar took forward the service religion. Sangh was established. Self-discipline and service spread the swayamsevaks all over the world. The holy tradition of continuous service, culture and concern has made the Sangh the world's largest social organization," he added.

Mayor Dr Umesh Gautam performed Bharat Mata ki Aarti at Keshav Kripa, the RSS office in Bareilly.

On this occasion, UP Minister of State for Forest and Environment (Independent Charge) Dr Arun Kumar, District Panchayat President Rashmi Patel, Department Union Coordinator KC Gupta, Co-Prant Campaigner Dharmendra, MLA Sanjeev Aggarwal along with various RSS workers were also present. (ANI)

